iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 210,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,895. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
