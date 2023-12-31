iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 210,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,895. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

