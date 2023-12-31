iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 27,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $68.50.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
