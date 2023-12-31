iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 21,346,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,218,064. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.57 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

