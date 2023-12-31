iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 9.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.