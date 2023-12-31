iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $88,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.