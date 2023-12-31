iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 18.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $303.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $305.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.