iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,496,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,766,388. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

