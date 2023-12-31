iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Holdings Lowered by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,051 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates owned 0.56% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 171.6% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $840.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

