iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 323.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,996. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

