iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $52,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,096,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,922,000 after acquiring an additional 111,855 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $175.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.45. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.31 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

