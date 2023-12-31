iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Up 99.9% in December

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.10. The company had a trading volume of 484,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.84 and a fifty-two week high of $583.91.

iShares Semiconductor ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

