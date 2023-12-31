iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Trimmed by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $223.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.42 and a fifty-two week high of $224.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

