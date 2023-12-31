iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. TNF LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 267,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

