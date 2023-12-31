Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 4,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,865. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.97%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.