ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU by 1,238.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

ITOCHU Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITOCHU stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $81.44. 10,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

