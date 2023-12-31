ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 26.0% in December

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 817,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ITT Stock Down 0.8 %

ITT stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,258. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

