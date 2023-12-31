Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. 15,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

