Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Up 1.4 %
JMHLY stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
