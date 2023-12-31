Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 1.4 %

JMHLY stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

