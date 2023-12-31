Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 904,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

