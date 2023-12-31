Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $24.24 during trading hours on Friday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.
Jenoptik Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.