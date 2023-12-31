Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $24.24 during trading hours on Friday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.