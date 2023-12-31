JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI remained flat at $54.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

