JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 4,946,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

