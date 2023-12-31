JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,782.0 days.

JSR Price Performance

JSCPF remained flat at $27.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. JSR has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

Get JSR alerts:

About JSR

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.