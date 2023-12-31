Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the November 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
KAO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $8.16 on Friday. KAO has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
About KAO
