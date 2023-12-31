Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the November 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $8.16 on Friday. KAO has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

