Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,285,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,803,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Karora Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.37.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

