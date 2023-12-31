Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

ANSYS stock opened at $362.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day moving average is $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

