Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 11,928 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 128.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $187.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

