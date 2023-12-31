Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

