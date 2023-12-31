Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

