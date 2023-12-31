Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 0.1 %

DEO opened at $145.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

