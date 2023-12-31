Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
