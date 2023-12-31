Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

