Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Duolingo makes up approximately 1.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,862 shares of company stock worth $63,217,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $226.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

