Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

