Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

