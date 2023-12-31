Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

