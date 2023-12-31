Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace



Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

