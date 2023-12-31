Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. Coca-Cola Consolidated comprises 3.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $928.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.58. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $470.00 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

