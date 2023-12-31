Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,419.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,401.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,431.67.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,462.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

