Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 6,909 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Davis Select International ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

Shares of DINT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

