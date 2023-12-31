Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.04 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

