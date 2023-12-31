Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Kearny Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Kearny Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.