Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,610,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 16,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. 4,988,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594,308. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

