Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KEQU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.27. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Insider Activity at Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,227.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,227.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,933. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.