Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $62.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.93.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $4,674,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 755,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

