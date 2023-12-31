Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KHOLY remained flat at $24.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.40.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
