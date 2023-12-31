Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHOLY remained flat at $24.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.