Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $27.10 on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

