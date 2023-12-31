Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.0 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

KNCRF traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

