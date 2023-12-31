Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock remained flat at $3.42 on Friday. 218,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

