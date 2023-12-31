Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 858,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KFY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.35. 309,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

